Youth dies as country gun goes off accidentally

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

  An 18-year-old youth succumbed to grievous injuries he sustained after a country gun with pellets went off accidentally while he was apparently handling it on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the morning at Veppavayal village in Ilupur police station limits in the district. Police identified the deceased as P. Lakshmanan of Veppavayal.

Police sources said the incident occurred in a welding shed. The pellets hit Lakshmanan’s stomach causing bleeding injuries. His relatives rushed him to a private hospital in Manapparai from where he was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. Lakshmanan succumbed to injuries in the afternoon. The Iluppur police are investigating. 

