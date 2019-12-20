Youth died in LPG tanker explosion in Sudan cremated

NAGAPATTINAM

The body of Ramakrishan, 25, who had died in the LPG tanker explosion in a ceramic factory near Khartoum in Sudan on December 3, was cremated at Alangudicheri, his native village, on Friday.

The body that reached Chennai Airport from Sudan was brought to the village in the morning hours.

The family had initially believed Ramakrishnan had survived the explosion as his name was in the list of ‘missing persons.’ However, a few days later, Ramakrishnan’s death was confirmed.

Ramakrishnan, a diploma holder in Mechanical Engineering, had joined the ceramic unit during April this year.

Collector Praveen P. Nair, District Revenue Officer M. Indumathi and other senior officials called on the family members and offered condolences.

The family members requested the Collector to take steps for payment of compensation promised by the Government of Sudan and the Central and State governments to the dependent parents.