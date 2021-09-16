Youth clears JEE (Main) with help from NIT-T students

P. Arunkumar

TIRUCHI

16 September 2021 21:04 IST

A student of Government Higher Secondary School, Sevalpatti, has cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) after being coached by students of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi.

Students of IGNITTE, the teaching club, consisting of students from the college have been training students from government schools in the district to take up entrance examinations since 2017. Last year, two students cleared JEE and were admitted to the NIT-T.

Advertising

Advertising

P. Arunkumar was selected to take part in the training provided by IGNITTE through an entrance examination they conduct for students in Class XI. This year, six students underwent training to attempt the JEE (Main). “When the lockdown norms were eased last year, the training was conducted on the NIT-T campus. We got an opportunity to stay there and experience what it would be like to study there. It helped motivate me further,” he said.

This year, most classes were conducted online. “The trainers were approachable and clarified our doubts. These classes were unlike private coaching centres as they provided one-on-one guidance to each student,” Arunkumar said. Different trainers taught different subjects in an easy to grasp way, he added.

Concepts were taught at regular intervals in each subject, keeping in mind the student’s regular school hours and the trainer’s college hours. “Regular tests were conducted to familiarise the student with the JEE paper pattern, along with 50 hours of classes per week,” S. Rohit, Overall Coordinator of IGNITTE, said. The mentors were given digital writing pads to propel their teaching efforts amid the pandemic, he added.

Arunkumar’s father, who is a daily-wage labourer, was elated about his son’s achievements. The boy ranked 17,061 and plans to attempt the JEE (Advanced), the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology.