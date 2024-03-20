ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested under Arms Act

March 20, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old man was arrested under the Arms Act after he was found loitering with a sharp weapon near a TASMAC outlet at Perur under Jeeyapuram Police limits.

K. Prashanth, 20, from Keezhatheru in Koppu area allegedly claimed to be a rowdy and behaved in a threatening manner towards the general public. Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, after receiving a complaint through his dedicated helpline number, ordered Prashanth’s arrest. The arrest was made by Jeeyapuram police.

In a press statement, the SP said Prashanth on his social media platforms praised Koppu Nagaraj, a history-sheeter, involved in three murders and multiple criminal offences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US