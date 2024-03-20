GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth arrested under Arms Act

March 20, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old man was arrested under the Arms Act after he was found loitering with a sharp weapon near a TASMAC outlet at Perur under Jeeyapuram Police limits.

K. Prashanth, 20, from Keezhatheru in Koppu area allegedly claimed to be a rowdy and behaved in a threatening manner towards the general public. Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, after receiving a complaint through his dedicated helpline number, ordered Prashanth’s arrest. The arrest was made by Jeeyapuram police.

In a press statement, the SP said Prashanth on his social media platforms praised Koppu Nagaraj, a history-sheeter, involved in three murders and multiple criminal offences.

