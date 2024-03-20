ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested for spreading fake news about child kidnapping

March 20, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth has been arrested on the charge of spreading fake news about child kidnappings in WhatsApp groups here on Wednesday.

P. Mahamuni, 25, from Perur in Kuzhumani through multiple Whatsapp voice messages had claimed that a ‘gang’ hald come to kidnap children in Adavathur village in a car. The news was found to be fake and spread without any evidence.

Police sources said his messages had triggered panic among the villagers. Based on the information provided by the Village Administrator Office to the Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar’s dedicated helpline, the case was taken up by Somarasanpettai Police Station. The accused Mahamuni was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

The police also undertook an awareness campaign on March 17.

