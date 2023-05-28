Youth arrested for forgery using tiny electronic gadgets while writing TNPSC exam in Pudukottai

May 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 20-year-old youth was arrested by the Pudukottai Town police after he was allegedly found indulging in cheating using a couple of tiny electronic gadgets and committing forgery while writing the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission here on Saturday.

The police seized a tiny button size camera and a tiny speaker from the alleged possession of the accused D. Dharmar of Aranthangi. Dharmar, a diploma holder and pursuing engineering course, had applied for the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination.

He came to the examination centre at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai Town allegedly armed with tiny electronic gadgets concealed in his possession. Using the tiny camera with wire hidden in his shirt, he is alleged to have shared the question paper to his friend Bharanitharan at Erode.

Bharanitharan, said to be studying engineering course, is believed to have viewed the question paper on his mobile phone and reportedly conveyed the answers to Dharmar which the latter received through the miniature speaker placed in his ear, the police said. The cheating and forgery came to light during an invigilation at the exam centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint from the college chief superintendent Mageswari, the Pudukottai Town police booked a case and arrested Dharmar and confiscated the gadgets from him. Bharanitharan has been named as accused no. 2. A case under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.