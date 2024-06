In a viral video wherein a youth was seen performing stunts on the highway was slapped with a case for endangering the lives of commuters on Sunday. S. Nivash, 19, from Pulivalam, was booked under eight sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for riding dangerously. Action followed a viral video, published by him, showing him riding his bike and doing stunts on the Thuriayur - Tiruchi highway. Police noticed and detained him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.