In a viral video wherein a youth was seen performing stunts on the highway was slapped with a case for endangering the lives of commuters on Sunday. S. Nivash, 19, from Pulivalam, was booked under eight sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for riding dangerously. Action followed a viral video, published by him, showing him riding his bike and doing stunts on the Thuriayur - Tiruchi highway. Police noticed and detained him.

Related Topics Tiruchi