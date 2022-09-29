Youth arrested for attempting to rape elderly woman

A 20-year-old youth was arrested in the district on Wednesday on charges of attempting to rape a 65-year-old woman belonging to a Scheduled Caste community and assaulting her besides abusing her by denoting her caste on Tuesday.

The accused A. Muruganantham of S. Kalabam village was arrested on a complaint lodged by the elderly woman who is undergoing treatment at the Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital in Pudukottai.

Police sources said the woman went to the bazaar to buy vegetables and was returning home on a two-wheeler driven by Muruganantham who apparently offered her a lift. The youth belonging to intermediate caste allegedly attempted to rape the woman in an agricultural field and assaulted her on her jaw besides abusing and threatening her.

The Alangudi All Women Police have registered a case under different IPC sections and under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused who was sent for remand.