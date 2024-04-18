ADVERTISEMENT

Younger of the ‘Helicopter Brothers’ picked up by Chennai City Police   

April 18, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch from Chennai City Police has taken into custody the younger of the ‘Helicopter Brothers’ of Kumbakonam in connection with a complaint lodged against them at Chennai.

According to police, N. Santosh Kumar, who works as manager in a jewellery showroom at Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai, lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch, Chennai City Police, recently stating that the ‘Helicopter Brothers’ – M.R. Ganesh and M.R. Swaminathan of Kumbakonam -- purchased gold coins weighing around 39 kg from the showroom, in tranches between July 2020 and December 2023 for business purposes.

Stating that the brothers paid money only for 9.50 kg, he sought legal action against them for not effecting the payment for the remaining gold coins. Subsequently, the CCP CCB personnel filed a case against the brothers for breach of trust and cheating.

As a follow-up, police said a CCB team from Chennai took Mr. Swaminathan into custody for investigation two days ago. The ‘Helicopter Brothers’ were out on bail in Thanjavur in a financial fraud case filed against them, sources added.

