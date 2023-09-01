ADVERTISEMENT

Younger generation must honour soldiers for their selfless service to the nation, says former CEC Gopalaswami

September 01, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The nation’s soldiers must be respected for their sacrifices, because ‘freedom doesn’t come free,’ observed N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Friday.

Speaking at the ‘Learn with the Leaders’ programme hosted by Shrimati Indira Gandhi College (SIGC), Mr. Gopalaswami praised the work of Indian soldiers during different conflicts, and their selflessness despite the many personal tragedies they had to face while on duty. “Freedom doesn’t come free. You get it free because it has been paid in full with lives of soldiers. So we must remember the sacrifices of soldiers to ensure freedom,” he said.

He also spoke of his days as a student and as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer of the 1966 batch belonging to the Gujarat cadre. The former civil servant advised students to supplement their regular lessons with extra reading, and to develop an interest in learning languages.

SIGC chief executive officer K. Chandrasekharan spoke.

