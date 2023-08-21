Young women hold the key to reviving tradition of sports, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

August 21, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin encouraged more women to take up professional sports in order to raise the profile of the State in the international arena, as he addressed staff and students at the finale of the Holy Cross College’s 100th Sports Day on Monday.

“We are trying to revive the tradition of sports in Tamil Nadu, and young women hold the key to our success,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi.

Earlier in the day, Indian athlete Shiny Wilson lit the Olympic torch and hoisted the national flag to declare the Sports Day open.

The Minister also launched the college’s ‘Rapha Health Centre’, an affordable medical assistance clinic being offered in collaboration with a city hospital.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and MLA S. Inigo Irudhayaraj were present. Principal Rev. Sr. Dr. P. Rajakumari also spoke.