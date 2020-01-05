Young woman shows the way in Nagapattinam

A 22-year-old woman from Perunkadamanur has become a proud panchayat union councillor.
Anusiya Venugopal, daughter of an ex-councillor, decided to take the plunge and stand for the elections to better the facilities at her village.
Contesting on a DMK ticket, she has won from ward 2 of Nagapattinam Panchayat union. Ms. Venugopal holds a master's degree in Computer Applications from a reputed private college in Nagapattinam.
“My education, should I choose to pursue a career through it, will only help me. However, my position as a leader will help my village,” she said.
The thought of standing for the elections came to her as she noticed the facilities available in other towns and villages. “My father served as a councillor and understands the needs of the people. However, he encouraged me to stand this time,” she says.
