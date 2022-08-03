Young woman abducted by stalker rescued

MAYILADUTHURAI:

A young woman, who was abducted by her stalker and his associates from her house in the presence of her family members, in Mayiladuthurai town and taken way in a car on Tuesday night, was rescued by a police team within a few hours, at Vikravandi Toll Plaza in Villupuram district.

Dramatic scenes of the abduction were captured on CCTV surveillance cameras installed outside the house.

Police sources said 13 persons led by N. Vigneswaran (34), who was stalking the girl, had forcibly entered her house wearing masks and brandished weapons. They dragged her out even as family members screamed for help and drove away in a car. The family members made a distress call to the police.

Acting swiftly, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mayiladuthurai, M. Vasantharaj traced and intercepted the car at Toll Plaza and arrested Vigneswaran and two accomplices Subash Chandrabose (35), the car owner, and Selvakumar. Five others were arrested on Wednesday, police sources said.

The 23-year-old woman had allegedly rejected the love proposal of Vigneswaran, a resident of the neighbourhood. However, he had been stalking the girl and her parents had lodged a complaint with the Mayiladuthurai police. The police had been on the lookout for Vigneswaran since July 12 when he had allegedly created a ruckus at the girl’s house, demanding that she marry him.

On Tuesday night, the police team on pursuit of Vigneswaran and his accomplices had traced the movement of the vehicle by tracking the signals of the mobile phone of Subash Chandrabose.

Mayiladuthurai police who are continuing the investigations to trace the absconding members of the group booked the eight arrested persons under Sections 294 b (abuse), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with dangerous weapons) 452 (trespassing) 366 (kidnapping) and 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.