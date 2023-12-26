ADVERTISEMENT

Young Students Scientist Programme gets underway at St. Joseph’s College

December 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residential programme to train Class IX students in science concepts

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 82 students from 40 government and aided schools in Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts have enrolled for the fortnight-long Young Students Scientist Programme (YSSP) organised by the SHEPHERD extension programme of St. Joseph’s College.

YSSP is being held with funding support of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), Chennai.

The residential programme was launched on Tuesday in the presence of K. Krishnapriya and M. Manjula, Chief Education Officers of Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts respectively, R. Sreenivasan, member secretary, TNSCST, A. Rose Venis, coordinator, YSSP, Rev. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, principal, and senior officials on the college campus. It is scheduled to end on January 9, 2024.

The co-educational programme is aimed at inspiring students to develop a spirit of inquiry and learn real-time application of concepts. Classroom lessons in the morning session will be followed by experiments in the afternoon. Yoga and sports will be included, said a statement.

