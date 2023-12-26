GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Young Students Scientist Programme underway at St. Joseph’s College

Residential programme to train Class IX students in science concepts

December 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 82 students from 40 government and aided schools in Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts have enrolled for the fortnight-long Young Students Scientist Programme (YSSP) organised by the SHEPHERD extension programme of St. Joseph’s College.

YSSP is being held with funding support of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), Chennai.

The residential programme was launched on Tuesday in the presence of K. Krishnapriya and M. Manjula, Chief Education Officers of Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts respectively, R. Sreenivasan, member secretary, TNSCST, A. Rose Venis, coordinator, YSSP, Rev. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, principal, and senior officials on the college campus. It is scheduled to end on January 9, 2024.

The co-educational programme is aimed at inspiring students to develop a spirit of inquiry and learn real-time application of concepts. Classroom lessons in the morning session will be followed by experiments in the afternoon. Yoga and sports will be included, said a statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.