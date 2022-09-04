Young police constable dies on the way to work in Tiruchi

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 04, 2022 19:21 IST

A 28-year-old police constable, who reportedly experienced giddiness and became unconscious on the way to work, died here on Sunday.

P. Ramakrishnan of Palaiyurmedu East in Tiruchi district was attached to Vathalai police station and was deployed for bandobust duty in connection with Vinayaka idol procession and immersion at Pettavaithalai. Having returned home in the early hours on Sunday, he left for duty on a motorcycle around 10.30 a.m. En route, he felt giddy and stopped the vehicle.

A highway patrol team noticed the constable in an unconscious state and immediately shifted him to a private hospital at Pettavaithalai. The doctor examined the constable and declared him dead. The autopsy was done at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi and the body was handed over to the parents. He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest

The constable was a bachelor. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar joined other personnel in carrying the body to the crematorium. , the sources further said. 

