Young man dies in accident at construction site on Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur road

Updated - August 14, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 06:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A young man lost his life after falling into a construction pit while riding his two-wheeler on Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur road, where a bridge construction project of the State Highways Department is underway.

The incident has sparked outrage, with residents demanding proper safety measures at construction sites.

The State Highways Department has been working on the industrial corridor project stretching from Chennai to Kanniyakumari. As part of the project, building of small bridges and road-widening are being carried out on Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur State Highway. Near Elanthangudi, just outside Mayiladuthurai, one such small bridge is under construction, with one side of the road left open for traffic.

On Tuesday, I.Manikandan, 25, an electrician from Valuvur, was riding his bike to purchase food for farm laborers engaged in harvest. While crossing the bridge, his two-wheeler skidded on a mound of dirt near the poorly lit and unguarded construction site. Manikandan fell into the construction pit, where an iron rod pierced his head, leading to spot death.

The incident led to a protest by local residents, who gathered at Elanthangudi and blocked the road in anger. The protest was called off after Perambur police assured the villagers that a proper investigation would be conducted and legal action taken.

