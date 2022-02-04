Young Indians signs MoU with Shrimati Indira Gandhi College

TIRUCHI

Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, to work towards nation building and promote youth leadership activities.

The MoU was signed by K.Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, and Pradeep Chenthilkumar, Chairman – Yi, Tiruchi Chapter, in the presence of Kishor Kothuriti, Yi Yuva Chair, Tiruchi Chapter, and S.Vidhyalakshmi, Principal, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, a Yi press release said. Mr.Chenthilkumar said women entrepreneurs and startups would be encouraged and nurtured through the MoU, the release added.

