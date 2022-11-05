You can relish a wide range of food at one place soon

When Food Streets come up, street food vendors will converge at one place to serve a variety fare. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation plans to set up dedicated food streets in the city by earmarking exclusive space and infrastructure for food vendors to sell a variety of delicacies.

The civic body is considering two locations for setting up the food streets and will shortly hold consultation with vendors on the plan and seek suggestions before putting the initiative into action. Vendors will be selected to sell hygienic food to the public only if they possess a valid licence from the Food Safety Department. “We will set up the infrastructure and lighting for a lively atmosphere, and the vendors can sell a variety of food items from the allocated space,” said a senior official.

The initiative aims to ensure better hygiene among food vendors. “All the food carts will have a uniform look, and the vendors will be required to wear aprons, caps and gloves to ensure hygiene. Waste management will also be ensured on the streets,” he added.

The move would regulate the street vendors and put an end to stalls being set up at various locations, which cause traffic bottlenecks and affect public mobility.

“The civic body should come up with more such food streets, to provide us with an opportunity to offer our food to a wide range of consumers. When we are given recognition, people will visit our stall without hesitation,” said K. Rakesh, a street vendor near Central Bus Stand.

S. Sowmya, a resident of Woraiyur, said, “Designated food streets will help us relish a variety of food at one place and it would also provide for a great experience for tourists.”

Meanwhile, a Clean Street Food Hub planned to be set up along VOC Road near Central Bus Stand last year is put on hold due to a lack of funding. “We have provided around 10 food carts to the street vendors on VOC Road and more funds are awaited to execute a proper street food hub in the area,” said a senior official of food safety department.