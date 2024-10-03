ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga training for pregnant women showing positive results, says Minister

Published - October 03, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has said that ‘yoga’ training given to pregnant women in Tamil Nadu led to more number of mothers beget their children without external intervention.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day International Conference 2024 organised by the Department of Public Health here on Thursday, the Minister said most of the deliveries recorded at the government health institutions were normal because of ‘yoga’ training imparted to pregnant women. Recently, five normal deliveries were recorded within 24 hours at Karaiyur Primary Health Centre near Ponnamaravathi.

Tamil Nadu was all set to achieve 100% safe deliveries soon, thanks to efforts put in by the members of the Public Health department, he added.

Referring to the recent emergence of mpox virus infection in foreign countries, the Minister said that dedicated intensive care units had been set up at the government hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, and Madurai apart from screening the international flight passengers for mpox virus.

