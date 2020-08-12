Yoga session at Siddha COVID care centres

COVID-19 patients practising yoga at Perambalur Siddha COVID Care Centre.

12 August 2020 22:02 IST

PERAMBALUR

Patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment at the Siddha Care Centres in Perambalur and Karur also undergo yoga therapy and counselling.

Perambalur district established Siddha Care Centre a week ago to house asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients for treatment, doctors said. Screening is done and only patients below the age of 50, without any comorbidities, are admitted.

Advertising

Advertising

So far 66 patients have been admitted to the centre, while around 30 have been discharged and sent home after recovery. When a patient tests positive, the district health department offers them the option of being admitted to the Siddha Care Centre for treatment. “With the stress and anxiety that comes with the viral infection, it is important for them to recover in a stress-free environment,” C. Vijayan, Siddha doctor who led a team in establishing the centre said.

A day at the Siddha Care Centre begins with gargling with warm salt water, which is done around 6.30 am. Kabasura Kudineer is then provided to all the patients following which they are guided to an open area where Yoga asanas are taught for 30 minutes. The patients are also encouraged to walk around the campus during that time. At 8 a.m., every morning, doctors begin consultation for the patients, and also check for oxygen saturation levels in the body. Medicines for cold, fever and cough are also administered at the time. “Medicines made with edible green camphor and cloves are provided at the time,” said S. Senthil Kumar, Siddha doctor in-charge of the centre.

Healthy breakfast is provided along with herbal tea. Lunch includes leafy vegetables, rice among other things. In the evening, another round of kabasura kudineer is provided along with herbal tea and sprouts for snacks. Following dinner, warm milk with turmeric and pepper is also given. “Along with healthy food, a pouch with turmeric, ajwain is given so patients can inhale it. Inhaling the powder helps in clearing nasal blocks and chest congestion,” Dr. Senthil said.

Counsellors, Siddha doctors, yoga therapists and allopathic doctors are all present at the centre. Staff nurses too, are at their disposal. “We are practising healthy eating and clean living here. This way, any infection can be cured,” Dr. Senthil said.

A patient who works at a hotel in Perambalur town and has been undergoing treatment at the centre said that within two days, he felt relieved. “Along with recovering from the infection, I feel rejuvenated. The food is healthy and the doctors take good care of us,” he said. Another patient said that he would adopt yoga therapy into his daily routine even after recovering from the infection. “Half-an-hour of yoga turns one’s entire day around. I feel fresh and relaxed and am looking forward to teaching it my wife and family too,” he said.

At Karur, where the Siddha Centre was started subsequently, patients are engaged in recreational games such as chess and carrom board. Reading materials, including daily newspapers and magazines have also been provided. “Due to the stigma caused by the infection, patients come with apprehension and fear. They will resort to spending time on their mobile phones if we do not intervene. Therefore, these activities have been provided to alleviate stress,” a doctor said.

Siddha Care Centres were opened in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai too in recent days.