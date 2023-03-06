HamberMenu
Yoga camp for Women’s Day

March 06, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Readers’ Forum of the District Central Library will celebrate International Women’s Day by holding a free yoga session from 10 a.m. at the library on Wednesday.

The session will focus on relieving symptoms of women-centric health issues such as knee pain, high and low blood pressure, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), ovarian cysts, thyroid disorders and insomnia. The asanas will be taught under the supervision of experts, R. Sridhar and T. Santhana Krishnan, from Vivekananda Yoga Centre in Srirangam.

