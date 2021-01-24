Yi YUVA signs MoU with Valluvar College for providing entrepreneurial training

Karur
Yi
YUVA of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur, for providing entrepreneurial training, said S. Raghavi, Governing Council Member and Yi YUVA Coordinator.
S. Raghavi said the members will engage students in various entrepreneurial initiatives and guide them to conceptualise, plan and execute.
The MoU was signed by K. Senguttuvan, Chairman, Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur and S. Karthigeyan, Chairman, YUVA, in the presence of G. Vincent, Principal of the college.
Alongside engaging students in skill building, community service and nation building, YUVA will act as a bridge for the students to work with corporate leaders and take up live projects from the industries based out of the district, Ms. Raghavi said.
The objective was to create a platform for the students to work in cross-functional teams with a broad objective of enhancing their leadership skills. There were plans to organise industrial visits, a series of expert talks and motivational programmes. It would ultimately imbibe a mindset of entrepreneurship among the students, Ms. Raghavi said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath