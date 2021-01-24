Yi YUVA signs MoU with Valluvar College for providing entrepreneurial training

Karur

Yi

YUVA of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur, for providing entrepreneurial training, said S. Raghavi, Governing Council Member and Yi YUVA Coordinator.

S. Raghavi said the members will engage students in various entrepreneurial initiatives and guide them to conceptualise, plan and execute.

The MoU was signed by K. Senguttuvan, Chairman, Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur and S. Karthigeyan, Chairman, YUVA, in the presence of G. Vincent, Principal of the college.

Alongside engaging students in skill building, community service and nation building, YUVA will act as a bridge for the students to work with corporate leaders and take up live projects from the industries based out of the district, Ms. Raghavi said.

The objective was to create a platform for the students to work in cross-functional teams with a broad objective of enhancing their leadership skills. There were plans to organise industrial visits, a series of expert talks and motivational programmes. It would ultimately imbibe a mindset of entrepreneurship among the students, Ms. Raghavi said.