Yi Tiruchi Chapter identifies scope to accelerate entrepreneurship culture in region

The scope for accelerating culture of entrepreneurship in Tiruchi and surrounding districts was to the fore during ‘YUDID 2021 - Tiruchi Excellence Recognitions’, the maiden exercise by CII Yi Tiruchi Chapter, with the objective of recognising outstanding entrepreneurs and socially responsible individuals.

The objective was to recognise and celebrate young entrepreneurs, innovators, change makers, unsung heroes, NGOs and public offices (central and state); showcase best practices of large organisation and SME industries towards environmental and social governance; show support and gratitude to people who had made a positive contribution to the region; and motivate others to strive for excellence.

The recognition accorded to the achievers recently was under two broad categories: Entrepreneurship excellence, and Social Impact. “The event was basically to celebrate talent in Tiruchi region and bring to limelight successes achieved by people in different fields. The YUDID 2021 was a vertical of Ithu Namma Tiruchi event of Yi Tiruchi to make people feel proud of their achievements,” Kaveri Annamalai, Chair, Yi Tiruchi Chapter, said.

Nominations were received by entrepreneurs in the age group of 18 to 50 years from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

The achievers under ‘Pride of Tiruchi’ constituted Bharathidasan University, Bharat Heavy Electricals, High Energy Projectile Factory, St. Joseph s College, Lion Nutri Foods, Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas, Director of Tiruchi International Airport S. Dharmaraj, and Olympic 2021 participants Suba Venkadesan, Dhanalakshmi and Arokiaraj.

Social Impact recognition was accorded to Ramakrishnan of Athma Foundation; S. Damodaran, Founder, Gramalaya; Anantharamakrishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur; Subburaman, Director of SCOPE and Padma Shri winner 2021; Ravindra Kumar V.G., Secretary, Sathguru Thavathiru Rangaraja Desika Swamigal Trust; Sam, Founder, Newlife Social Welfare Trust; A.P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer; Ignitte Club, NIT-T; Sam Ellis of Kingdom Foundation; and Citizens for Uyyakondan.

Entrepreneurship Excellence Achievers consisted of Tamizhinian, Founder and CEO, Frigate Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.; Sidd Ahmed, president and Group CEO, VDart Group; Srinidhi Umanathan, Founder and CEO, Re-Tailors; K. Ashok Kannan, Managing Director - Farm Operations, Happy Hens; A. Janet Rajeswari, Founder, Ecoheal; Rajesh Vaidhyanathan, Co-Founder, Nimesa Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Krithika Subrahmanian, Co-Founder, Sreshta Leisure Pvt. Ltd.; Senthil, MD, Honey Builders; Roshan Manavalan, MD, Sarathas; G. Suresh Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, MacApp Studio; Sridhar Deivasigamani, Founder and CEO, Intellihot Inc; Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Co-Founder and COO, Zetwork; and V. Narayanan, Senior Vice-President and Location Head, Omega Healthcare Management.