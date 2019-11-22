Tiruchirapalli

Yi holds ‘Project Masoom’ in school

Volunteers affiliated with CII Young Indians interacting with students in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Members of Young Indians (Yi), a part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised an awareness programme on understanding and preventing child abuse at Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

Titled ‘Project Masoom’, the nation-wide initiative aims at spreading awareness of child sexual abuse, teach children about good touch and bad touch and sensitise teachers. Trainers explained the importance of establishing a circle of trust and safe space for children.

A human chain was formed with students depicting the words “No Go Tell” — say ‘no’ to bad touch, ‘go’ to any trustworthy person immediately in such situations, and ‘tell’ or report the incident to a trustworthy person. Also, the students were made aware of ChildLine 1098 number.

The session was organised by Masoom team members of Yi Tiruchi Chapter Project and was presided by R. Jayalakshmi, Block Educational Officer.

Ketan J. Vora, Co-Chair, Yi Tiruchi Chapter, and staff and teachers of the school took part in the programme.

