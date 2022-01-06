Yet another extension for ITI admissions puts pressure on principals

Government Industrial Training Institutes in the region have been asked to give yet another extension by the Department of Employment and Training for filling vacant seats for the 2021-22 academic session, putting principals in an unenviable situation of literally scouting for candidates.

According to the latest communication, direct admissions for unfilled seats will be conducted till January 15.The principals are understood to be under pressure since the seats will have to be filled to justify the existing faculty strength.

Previous extensions for admissions were granted during October and November. There are quite a few factors for the repeated extensions that reflect perceptible decline in patronage. They include general ignorance of students about the significance of ITI education, absence of updation in the teaching-learning methodologies, and the conduct of online exams which both teachers and students find out of place, according to the institution heads.

According to a principal of a Government ITI in the region, it will be in the interests of students to motivate teachers about the importance of skill development training for students from economically poor families.

In no other academic programme in government institutions there is a plethora of benefits for students. A student is entitled to ₹ 750 per month as stipend, free books, drawing equipment, laptop, bicycle, uniform, and footwear.

Students staying in hostels also avail the benefits of free stay and food, Velmurugan, Deputy Director, Department of Employment and Training, and Principal, Government ITI, Tiruchi, said.

Students who undergo regular programmes are going through a phase of disorientation since they feel out of place due to the system of computer-based test being conducted at the All-India level by the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The students in the Government ITIs in Tamil Nadu were not comfortable with the computer-based All India Test for Craftsman Training Scheme. The performance of the students in the All India Trade Test was quite disheartening, say teachers.

Due to the trend of shrinking admissions for the regular two-year programme, the institution heads foresee a possibility in the coming years for ITIs being utilised solely for conduct of short-term vocational training.