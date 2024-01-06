GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Year’s first jallikattu in Tamil Nadu gets underway

At least 300 tamers and 700 bulls would participate in the Jallikattu event

January 06, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The year’s first Jallikattu tournament is underway in Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai

The year’s first Jallikattu tournament is underway in Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai | Photo Credit: Twitter/@regupathymla

The year’s first Jallikattu in the Tamil Nadu began in Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai with great fervour on January 6, ahead of Pongal festivities.

The event was declared open by Minister for Law S. Raghupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan at 7:30 a.m., Mr. Raghupathy administered the oath to the tamers. District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and other officials were present.

Bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other through the “vadivasal”. According to sources, around 700 bulls and at least 300 tamers would participate in the event.

Also read: Explained | How has the Supreme Court validated Tamil Nadu’s stand on jallikattu?

Hundreds of bulls were brought from neighbouring districts to the village in mini freight carriers.

As many as 415 police personnel were deployed to regulate and control the crowd at the venue. Separate teams of health care officials are stationed to treat the injured bull and tamers. A fleet of ambulances is also deployed to rush the injured persons to the nearby hospitals.

