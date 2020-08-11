Plan to build another Yatri Nivas

11 August 2020 18:40 IST

TIRUCHI: The Tiruchi City Corporation has called for proposals to build a Yatri Nivas at the Municipal Chathiram on Madurai Road near Mainguard Gate in the city.

The Yatri Nivas is meant to provide affordable accommodation to pilgrims and travellers visiting the city. In a recent notification, the corporation has invited proposals from registered firms, companies or agencies with relevant experience in the field of construction of Yatri Nivas under Design, Build, Finance, Operation and Transfer (DBFOT) basis through public private partnership mode. The selected agency would build, operate and take care of the functional management of the Yatri Nivas for 27 years.

If the project takes shape, the Yatri Nivas will be the second such facility in the city with one already functioning in Srirangam, built under the auspices of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Devasthanam. The site for the Yatri Nivas on Madurai Road enjoys vantage position as it is situated close to the Rockfort, the Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the Natharvalli Dargah and could be preferred by tourists and devotees visiting places get affordable accommodation in the locality.

Advertising

Advertising

Though no estimate of the project has been given in the notification in June last year, the then Corporation Commissioner had stated that the facility would be established at a cost of around ₹6 crore. The corporation has identified 2,965 sq. m. area for building the Yatri Nivas which was expected to have about 40 to 45 rooms, besides dormitories. It would have a parking area to accommodate vehicles of tourists.

The facility would be established within 18 to 24 months from the date of award of the tender for construction, sources indicated.