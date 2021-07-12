Yatri Nivas to reopen on July 24

Devotees to Srirangam temple can make online bookings

The Yatri Nivas in Srirangam, which had been used as a COVID Care Centre for the last three months, will be reopened for providing accommodation to devotees visiting Ranganathasamy Temple from July 24.

S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner of the Temple, told The Hindu that it was handed over to the district administration to accommodate mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Before handing over the facility, the temple administration had safeguarded the beds, linens and other items in a separate place. Patients were accommodated in dormitories with new beds and linen provided by the district administration.

Since the cases had come down drastically, the district administration closed the COVID Care Centre. The district administration cleared all items from the campus on July 10.

The Joint Commissioner said a special cleaning and fumigation drive had been undertaken on the campus. The cots would be refitted with beds and linens of the temple. As a precautionary measure no one would be given accommodation up to July 23. The devotees would be allotted rooms from July 24. Devotees could make online bookings at Yatri Nivas. Initially, bookings would be accepted up to August 30, Mr. Marimuthu said.