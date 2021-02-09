Tiruchirapalli09 February 2021 19:20 IST
Yatri Nivas to reopen for guests
TIRUCHI
The Yatri Nivas run by the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple would reopen for guests from Wednesday.
The Yatri Nivas, situated at Panchakarai in the temple town, had remained closed in view of the pandemic. Reservations will be open for accommodation at the Yatri Nivas and visitors are requested to make bookings online, a temple press release said.
