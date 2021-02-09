Tiruchirapalli

Yatri Nivas to reopen for guests

TIRUCHI

The Yatri Nivas run by the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple would reopen for guests from Wednesday.

The Yatri Nivas, situated at Panchakarai in the temple town, had remained closed in view of the pandemic. Reservations will be open for accommodation at the Yatri Nivas and visitors are requested to make bookings online, a temple press release said.

