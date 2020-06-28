Yatri Nivas made available to quarantine asymptomatic patients

28 June 2020 21:28 IST

Only the dormitory block is allowed for the facility

TIRUCHI

Against the backdrop of rising numbers of COVID-19 positive cases, the administration of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam has made available its “Yatri Nivas” to quarantine asymptomatic patients.

The move is perceived as a “compassionate and much needed” step in protecting the lives of people against the COVID-19 that continues to surge in Tiruchi as elsewhere in the the country.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the temple administration has allowed only limited access of the Yatri Nivas by providing accommodation to the patients, who are in need of quarantine care. As per the arrangement, it has opened up a portion of the facility to the district administration if it is required to accommodate patients. Family cottages and deluxe rooms would continue to be kept closed. Only the dormitory block is allowed for quarantine facility.

“Now is the time to rise up to the occasion to help the affected people on compassionate ground. The Yatri Nivas will be open for asymptomatic patients and those who needed quarantine facility,” M. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, told The Hindu.

He said that the temple administration had extended its help to the district administration, which had identified a number of government controlled educational campuses and hotels in its efforts to scale up beds to accommodate asymptomatic patients in the wake of rise in number of cases.

“The humankind is facing an unprecedented crisis. Opening of the lodging facility of the temple to the needy people is a service to God,” Mr. Jayaraman observed.

The facility at the Yatri Nivas had not been used yet. The district administration had kept it as a standby to use if the need arose. It was learnt that it would be used if the other COVID care centres overflowed, Mr. Jayaraman added.

The Yatri Nivas, built at a cost of ₹.47 crore on 6.40 acres on Panchakarai on the banks of Kollidam river, was declared opened by then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2014. It can accommodate 1,000 devotees. The facility has 612 single rooms, 98 double rooms and 24 family cottages. It was aimed at providing budget accommodation to the devotees visiting Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple from different parts of the country. The Yatri Nivas became an instant hit as it provides better accommodation to the devotees at cheap and best rate. The facility has been kept out of bounds of devotees since the closure of the temple ever since the lockdown took effect from the last week of March.

A section of residents had opposed the district administration’s decision to make use of the accommodation facility at Yatri Nivas a few days ago. They claimed that it was built for providing accommodation to devotees.