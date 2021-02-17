Christians offer prayers

In a marked difference from the usual practice of drawing a cross of ashes on the forehead, the COVID-19 pandemic saw most priests sprinkling the ashes on the devotee’s head on Ash Wednesday. For Christians, the day marks the beginning of the 40-day fasting and prayer during the season of Lent, culminating with Easter.
On Ash Wednesday, devotees visit churches, offer their prayers and are anointed with ash on their forehead by a priest.
The Holy week begins on March 28 with Palm Sunday while Easter will be celebrated on April 3, this year. For the next 40 days, the devotees will observe special prayers, called ‘Way of The Cross,’ where the events which led to Jesus’ crucifixion would be traced and prayed upon.
About 2000 devotees visited Holy Redeemer’s Basilica on Wednesday. The church provided noon meals to those attending the 11 a.m. mass, and others living around the church in Palakkarai.
