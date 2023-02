February 22, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The congregation of believers attached to the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Thanjavur, commenced xerophagy to mark the beginning of lent period on Wednesday.

Parish Priest A.M.A. Prabhakar smeared the ash on the foreheads of the believers who attended the holy mass held at the Cathedral as part of the Ash Wednesday proceedings.