X-ray Photoelectron Spectrometer commissioned at Bharathidasan University

February 18, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A state-of-the-art X-ray Photoelectron Spectrometer (XPS) has been commissioned at the Bharathidasan University.

The XPS, installed at the University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC), will be made available to students, scholars, researchers and industries for research in surface science.

XPS also known as Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA) is the most widely used versatile technique for surface analysis. It can be applied to a broad range of materials and provides valuable quantitative and chemical state information from the surface of the material being analysed. XPS is a highly valuable tool for advanced researchers in material science, physics, chemistry, nanotechnology, engineering and biological sciences, said a press release issued by the university on Friday.

M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, inaugurated the XPS, in the presence of L. Ganesan, Registrar, K. Jeganathan, RUSA 2.0 Coordinator, R.Thirumurugan, Coordinator, USIC, and other faculty members.

Mr.Selvam expressed confidence that understanding the surface properties through XPS would add momentum and give a new dimension to the ongoing cutting-edge research at Bharathidasan University and neighbourhood academic institutions and industries.

Based on the research contributions of Bharathidasan University, the XPS was funded under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0) under Physical Sciences Thematic Research Project at a cost of ₹3.2 crore.

The USIC is a central facility and houses sophisticated analytical instruments such as Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope, Scanning Electron Microscope, LC-MS/MS, UV-VIS-NIR Spectrometer, Dynamic Light Scattering, Spectrofluorimeter, DGA-DTA, DSC, and thermal property measurement system. These facilities are extended to the research fraternity from various institutions and industries across Tamil Nadu and India, the release said.

