Sale of Christmas decorations increases this year

24 December 2021 19:37 IST

TIRUCHI

Sales of ornaments and crib sets have picked up this year after a two-year dull due to the pandemic. While they are yet to get many large orders, families have resumed purchases almost on a par with pre-COVID time.

This year has been a marked improvement compared to the previous two at Kanya Krafts, a store for purchasing crib sets and Christmas decorations in Melapudur. Most of their crib sets at various sizes have been sold out with families continuing to throng the store even a day before Christmas.

Its proprietor Joseph Antony said that the response was unexpected. ‘Many manufacturers were unwilling to make and distribute more sets as they were not sure of sales,’ he said.

While earlier most figurines for the crib sets were made in terracotta, followed by Plaster of Paris and even Chinese made polyresin, ones made of fibre are the new entrants in the market.

‘They are lightweight, last longer and cost less than PoP ones. They are the ones flying off shelves this year,’ he said. While a five-inch set in PoP would cost nearly ₹ 5,000, the fibre ones come at ₹2,500. A set includes 12 figurines - baby Jesus, his mother Mary, father Joseph, three kings of Orient, some shepherds and livestock to emulate the nativity scene.

The tradition of setting up up of the nativity scene is something that Christians follow prior to Christmas. Large figures for crib sets kept in churches too are sold here.

Shops selling Christmas decorations including Christmas trees too report good sales. While the presence of stars and ornaments made in plastic materials have declined, customers prefer eco-friendly options. ‘We have had many customers asking for stars made of paper the traditional way and wooden ornaments, it is a good sign,’ another shop owner in Melapudur said.