Wrong lane driving endangers road safety near Palpannai Junction

December 05, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rampant practice of vehicle users driving on the wrong lane along the service lanes of Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road is endangering road safety in the city. While the practice continues unchecked on Odathurai Road and the service lane up to Sanjeevi Nagar Signal Junction for several years, such violations have now become common on the service lane near Palpannai Junction at Ariyamangalam.

Several vehicle users could be seen driving on the wrong side to Palpannai Junction from Tiruchi All Perishables Commission Mandis Commercial Complex at Ariyamangalam.

Many two-wheelers, goods vans and even lorries, after loading or unloading vegetables at the market, could be seen heading towards the junction on the wrong side rather than going down the service lane and joining the highway at Senthaneerpuram intersection. Some of the two-wheeler riders can be seen transporting stacks of onion bags in a dangerous manner. This apart, goods vehicles from commercial establishments situated off the service lane could also be seen driving on the wrong side.

With an automatic traffic signal functioning at Ariyamangalam Junction, the violators join the traffic from the wrong side of the service lane, unmindful of the danger posed to the oncoming vehicles. Police personnel present at the junction turn a blind eye to the violation.

Vehicle users entering the city from Thanjavur Highway, taking a turn from Gandhi Market side and those making a U-turn from the service lane from Apollo Hospital side are often caught by surprise on finding some vehicles waiting on the wrong side.

The practice constricts the space on the narrow service lane. With several heavy vehicles, including buses, making a sharp turn at the junction at high speed, especially from Thanjavur Highway (which is a free left), there is an imminent danger of accidents taking place, complain residents.

“Ariyamangalam Junction is already witnessing heavy traffic congestion with vehicles converging from multiple directions. Only recently authorities managed to ease the situation to some extent by clearing up some space to allow the free left turn for vehicles entering the city from Thanjavur Highway. When vehicle users come in the opposite direction unexpectedly, accidents could take place,” observes S.Manoharan of Rajappa Nagar.

A trader at Tiruchi All Perishables Commission Mandis Commercial Complex concedes that two-wheeler riders and a few light vehicles go on the wrong side as the signal is situated just about 100 metres away from the market. Otherwise, they would have to take a detour of nearly a kilometre to go via Senthaneerpuram underpass, he says, adding that vehicles cannot take a U-Turn on the highway now after the police put up permanent barricades ahead of Senthaneerpuram road overbridge.

As a permanent solution, the authorities can consider building an underpass to connect the service lanes to allow at least light vehicles to cross over the highway near the market complex.