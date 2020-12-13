Written exam for constables, jail warders and firemen held

Tiruchi

13 December 2020 18:55 IST

The written examination for recruitment of Grade -II Police Constables, Grade-II Jail Warders and Firemen in the central zone was held on Sunday amid tight police security and strict adherence to the standard operating procedure in the wake of the pandemic.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board examination, lasting one hour and 20 minutes, was conducted in 81 centres in the central zone, including 37 in Tiruchi distric,t with over 70,000 men and women candidates besides a few transgenders taking the test in all the eight districts falling under the zone.

Police sources said the number of absentees in the central zone was over 7,400. Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, H. M. Jayaram and Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan were the super check officers for Perambalur and Tiruchi districts, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Adequate police strength were deployed in every examination venue for invigilation and to guard the outer and inner peripheries. Every candidate entering the examination venue was subjected to thermal scanning and asked to wear a mask in case they didn't. Seating arrangements were done in such a manner at every centre to ensure that there was sufficient distance between each candidate in the wake of the pandemic, said senior police officers.

Tiruchi district had the highest number of examination centres with 37 followed by nine centres in Ariyalur district. The number of centres in Pudukottai district was eight; seven in Perambalur district; six each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam district; five in Thanjavur district and three in Karur district. The examination was videographed in every centre and duly monitored by senior officers assigned for each district.