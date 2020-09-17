Writer Durai Guna held

The Pudukottai Police on Thursday arrested Tamil writer and social activist Durai Guna alias Gunasekaran after he allegedly stuck posters at different places in Karambakudi announcing a ‘one-day free training camp for the District Collector and other officials on ways of removing encroachments’ along the Karambakudi-Pudukottai highway.
Mr. Guna was arrested last year too for putting up posters in Karambakudi calling for applications to fill the ‘vacant posts’ of District Collector, District Revenue Officer and other officials in an apparent protest against alleged official inaction on his plea to remove encroachments from an irrigation tank.
The latest posters stuck at the old taluk office, bus stand and other places had also mentioned that the camp was also meant for the District Revenue Officer, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildar, Divisional Engineer, Highways, Assistant Engineer, Highways and Village Administrative Officer. The training will be held on September 28 at Karambakudi, the posters read.
The posters also mentioned that a handbook, pen and guide would be provided to participants along with refreshments and lunch.
Police sources said the posters were stuck a few days ago and based on a complaint from the Karambakudi Village Administrative Officer Suresh, Mr. Guna was arrested and remanded in the Aranthangi sub jail, the sources added.
A case has been registered by the Karambakudi Police against him under IPC sections 170 (personating a public servant), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory)
and under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.
