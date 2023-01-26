WRI at BHEL Tiruchi to impart welding training for 5,000 youth

January 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

TIRUCHI: The Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL Tiruchi has started a Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) to impart welding training to about 5,000 youths every year under the initiatives of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt of India, S V Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, said on Thursday.

Utilizing CEFC’s facilities, over 1,500 persons have already been trained at WRI, Mr. Srinivasan said, in his Republic Day address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kailasapuram Township.

BHEL Tiruchi, has been focusing on developing new and indigenous technology for coal gasification in coal to chemical manufacturing plants to utilise the country’s vast coal reserves.

Referring to MoUs signed recently by BHEL Corporation with Coal India Limited and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, and the signing of technology license agreements with a multinational company for manufacturing environment-friendly sub-critical and super-critical fluidized bed boilers, Mr. Srinivasan said the company has geared up to utilise the opportunities in new business areas through these efforts.

The CII Exim Bank’s prestigious Platinum recognition for business excellence for BHEL Tiruchi was an improvement over last year’s Gold Plus recognition, he said, felictiating employees of the division who had won awards and prizes in various national and international Quality Circle conventions.

Mr. Srinivasan also expresed commitment of BHEL Tiruchi in execution of projects under Corporate Social Responsibility. The township of BHEL Tiruchi has been declared free of single-use plastic for the third year in a row, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Srinivasan unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at a ceremonial march past by BHEL Security and Fire service personnel, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps, traffic wardens and campus school students.

A colourful pageantry was also presented by students of campus schools.