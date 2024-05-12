ADVERTISEMENT

WRD takes up renovation of Thuraimangalam Big Tank in Perambalur

Published - May 12, 2024 05:25 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

District Collector has asked the officials to remove the encroachments and also get rid of the conduit pipes discharging the raw sewage directly into the tank

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation of the Thuraiymangalam Big Tank near Perambalur, taken up by the Water Resources Department at an estimated cost of ₹49 lakh, should be completed before the monsoon, District Collector K. Karpagam has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the major tanks in the district under the Maruthaiyar river basin and irrigates about 273.80 acres. Spread over 48.50 hectares, the tank gets inflows through inlet channels from the Ladapuram big and small tanks, Kuumbalur, Senjeri, Aranarai, and Perambalur west and east tanks, besides the anicut near Maruthaiyar Vilamuthur and other catchment areas. The tank has a capacity to hold 17.22 million cubic feet of water.

The tank bund runs for a length of 1,064 metres and strengthening the right bank of the waterbody forms a major component of the renovation exercise, an official said.

District Collector K. Karpagam, who inspected the progress of work recently, instructed the officials to remove the encroachments on the tank. Conduit pipes discharging sewage, if any, should be removed, she said and instructed the department to complete the work before the onset of monsoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

WRD Executive Engineer Velmurugan and Assistant Engineer Saravanan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US