WRD takes up renovation of Thuraimangalam Big Tank in Perambalur

Renovation of the Thuraiymangalam Big Tank near Perambalur, taken up by the Water Resources Department at an estimated cost of ₹49 lakh, should be completed before the monsoon, District Collector K. Karpagam has said.

This is one of the major tanks in the district under the Maruthaiyar river basin and irrigates about 273.80 acres. Spread over 48.50 hectares, the tank gets inflows through inlet channels from the Ladapuram big and small tanks, Kuumbalur, Senjeri, Aranarai, and Perambalur west and east tanks, besides the anicut near Maruthaiyar Vilamuthur and other catchment areas. The tank has a capacity to hold 17.22 million cubic feet of water.

The tank bund runs for a length of 1,064 metres and strengthening the right bank of the waterbody forms a major component of the renovation exercise, an official said.

District Collector K. Karpagam, who inspected the progress of work recently, instructed the officials to remove the encroachments on the tank. Conduit pipes discharging sewage, if any, should be removed, she said and instructed the department to complete the work before the onset of monsoon.

WRD Executive Engineer Velmurugan and Assistant Engineer Saravanan were present.