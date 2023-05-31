WRD secretary inspects special desilting work in Tiruchi

May 31, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department (WRD), inspected the special desilting work underway at waterbodies in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Mr. Saxena inspected the special desilting work in Cholamadevi Uyyakondan, Ellaikudi and Kuvalai Vaikal in the Thiruverumbur zone. He asked the officials to expedite the desilting work.

The desilting works will cover 4004 km at a cost of ₹80 crore in nine delta districts of Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Pudukkottai to ensure proper flow of Cauvery water to agrarian fields in the tail-end region.

M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector; S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi Region and other officials accompanied him.