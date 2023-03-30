WRD proposes new regulator across Kollidam river downstream Anaikarai

March 30, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Water Resources Department has planned to construct a new regulator across the northern and southern arms of the River Kollidam, downstream the existing regulator at Anaikarai (Lower Anicut), in Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts.

The proposed regulator would be located in Vembukudi village, on the left bank of Kollidam, in Udayarpalayam taluk of Ariyalur district, and the right bank is located in Vinayagantheru village in Thiruvidaimarudhur taluk of Thanjavur district.

The estimated storage capacity of the regulator would be about 200 million cubic feet approximately. About 600 mcft of water could be totally stored in the regulator with three fillings a year, according to the police note of the Department tabled by the Minister for Water Resources Department Duraimurugan in the Assembly on Wednesday. The project has been listed under schemes under investigation/formulation in the policy note.

The construction of the new regulator would help stabilise irrigation for the existing ayacut and ensure supply for about 30,352 hectares through seven branch channels. Further, it is proposed to increase the height of shutters by two feet by which more quantity of water can be diverted to the Veeranam Tank. It would also help recharge the ground water table and benefit more than 500 tube wells and 30 infiltration wells of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Approximately 17.196 acre of patta and poromboke land would be required for the construction of the new regulator. The government had sanctioned Rs.1.01 crore for conducting surveying, levelling and soil investigation works. The investigation has been completed and a Detailed Project Report is under preparation, the policy note said.

The Lower Anicut was built by Sir Arthur Cotton in 19th century AD across the Kollidam River.

Welcoming the move to construct a new regulator as it would help stabilise irrigation downstream, V.Jeevakumar, district vice-president, All India Agricultural Labourers Union, Thanjavur, however, pressed the need for construction of more storage structures such as check dams and barrages across the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.

Barrage-cum-dyke

The WRD has also proposed to construct a barrage-cum-dyke across the Kollidam at Mathirivellur in Kollidam block of Mayiladuthurai district and Nallamputhur in Komaratchi block of Cuddalore district.

The barrage would help improve the ground water table in surrounding villages and meet the drinking water needs of people and livestock. The government had sanctioned Rs.14 lakhs for conducting surveying and investigation works. However, consequent to the frequent flood discharges in the river over the past years, reinvestigation was required and the work is under progress now.