WRD plans to build tail-end structure across Kollidam river to prevent sea water intrusion

April 11, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to arrest sea water intrusion, the Water Resources Department has planned to construct a tail-end structure across the Kollidam river between Thirukazhipalai in Chidambaram taluk of Cuddalore district and Alakudy in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district .

The proposed structure is planned about eight km upstream from the Bay of Bengal across the Kollidam. The left bank of the proposed structure is situated in Thirukazhipalai village and on the right bank in Alakudy. The structure would have a storage capacity of 366 million cubic feet.

The project aims at checking sea water intrusion into land and agriculture fields on either side of the Kollidam through storage of flood water. The storage of the water is also expected to improve the quality of ground water. About 6.955 acres of land in Alakudy village would be required for executing the project, according to the WRD policy note tabled in the Assembly recently.

The government sanctioned ₹95 lakh for survey and investigation and the works have been completed. Model studies for the project are under progress. A detailed project report would be prepared based on the design obtained from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, the policy note said.

Sources in the WRD indicate this will be a major project involving an investment of a few hundred crores.

Flood mitigation scheme

The WRD has also planned to implement a flood mitigation scheme at the tail-end of the Kollidam to protect Alakudy and neighbouring villages, which are prone to flooding whenever there is heavy discharge in the river. Even last year, the villages were repeatedly flooded as the flood discharges were let out through the Kollidam, requiring evacuation of residents on a few occasions.

According to WRD sources, the flood mitigation project is to be implemented at a cost of ₹24.25 crore, which would benefit Alakudy and over half-a-dozen villages. Dredging a small islet to widen the width of the river bed to facilitate smooth flow of water would be one of the main components of the project, an official said.