WRD plans comprehensive rehabilitation of irrigation structures on Kollidam river basin

April 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) would conduct detailed investigations and prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the irrigation infrastructure of the Kollidam basin and Vennar sub-basin.

The Kollidam basin in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts has served for several decades and is in urgent need of a comprehensive rehabilitation, says the WRD Policy Note presented in the Assembly last week.

Canals, channels, drainage inlets, sluices and regulators which are in dilapidated condition need to be rehabilitated to reduce the losses and to improve the irrigation efficiency. Hence, it is essential to conduct a detailed investigation with an advanced technology for sustainable and climate resilient modernisation. The investigation would be taken up at an estimate of ₹ 9.98 crore.

A similar exercise will be taken up on the Vennar sub-basin in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts at an estimate of ₹ 9.80 crore. The rehabilitation would be taken up on the river stretch other than the reaches taken up under the Asian Development Bank assisted Climate Adaptation of Vennar Sub basin of Cauvery Delta Project Phase I and proposed Phase II and channels and rivers covered under the Extension, Renovation and Modernisation Project of Vennar Sub Basin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WRD would also draw up a detailed project report on diversion of surplus water from the Cauvery to the Thathamapalyam Eri, Aathupaalayam Anai, Velliyanai Eri, Jagathambi kulam, Upidamangalam Eri and Veeraraakiyam Eri by pumping in Karur District. With poor rainfall in the region, farmers were facing severe water shortage for irrigation and drinking needs. Hence, it had been proposed to divert surplus flood waters from Cauvery, the Policy Note said.

Since the above reservoirs and tanks are situated at a higher level than the bed level of Cauvery, water would have to be pumped. After conducting a preliminary investigation, a pre-feasibility report has been prepared The government has sanctioned ₹ 15 lakh to carry out investigation and preparation of the Detailed Project Report.