GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD launches flood-prevention measures along the Koraiyar and the Ariyar ahead of monsoon

The drive would cover a 5-km stretch along the Koraiyar from Panjapur to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and 3-km stretch of the Ariyar from Thayanur to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple

Published - September 17, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Desilting work under way on the Koraiyar in Tiruchi is expected to be completed in three weeks.

Desilting work under way on the Koraiyar in Tiruchi is expected to be completed in three weeks. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has taken up flood prevention measures along the city stretch of the Koraiyar and the Ariyar ahead of the northeast monsoon, which is just a month away.

It is aimed at providing a thrust to prevent inundation of flood-prone areas in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas. The department had carried out desilting work on the Koraiyar, the Uyyakondan, the Ariyar, and the Kudamuriti and other waterbodies for a length of 232 km in 2022. A sum of ₹18.75 crore was spent on the scheme. However, the growth of weeds, bushes, and thorns has been rampant along the river beds of the Koraiyar and the Ariyar. In some places, they have grown on a large scale. It is said that they may hinder the free flow of water. Hence, the department took steps to remove weeds and bushes.

A senior official told The Hindu that the drive would cover a five-km stretch along the Koraiyar from Panjapur to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple. Similarly, the weeds and silt accumulated for 3 km along the Ariyar from Thayanur to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple would be cleaned. Men and machinery of the department were being involved in it. The work would be completed within two or three weeks.

The official added that the bunds of the Koraiyar and the Ariyar had been strengthened. There was no issue as far as the Koraiyar was concerned. However, there had been indiscriminate encroachment along the Koraiyar. The average width of the river was about 100 feet. However, it had shrunk to about 35 feet downstream of Thayanur. Hence, a special focus would be on removing silt along the city stretch of the Ariyar.

He said that all problematic spots along the Ariyar had been identified. Steps would be taken to ensure free flow of water in the river during northeast monsoon. Precautionary steps would enable the water flows from the neighbouring Pudukottai district in the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti which join the Cauvery.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / flood / Monsoon

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.