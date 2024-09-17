WRD launches flood-prevention measures along the Koraiyar and the Ariyar ahead of monsoon

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has taken up flood prevention measures along the city stretch of the Koraiyar and the Ariyar ahead of the northeast monsoon, which is just a month away.

It is aimed at providing a thrust to prevent inundation of flood-prone areas in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas. The department had carried out desilting work on the Koraiyar, the Uyyakondan, the Ariyar, and the Kudamuriti and other waterbodies for a length of 232 km in 2022. A sum of ₹18.75 crore was spent on the scheme. However, the growth of weeds, bushes, and thorns has been rampant along the river beds of the Koraiyar and the Ariyar. In some places, they have grown on a large scale. It is said that they may hinder the free flow of water. Hence, the department took steps to remove weeds and bushes.

A senior official told The Hindu that the drive would cover a five-km stretch along the Koraiyar from Panjapur to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple. Similarly, the weeds and silt accumulated for 3 km along the Ariyar from Thayanur to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple would be cleaned. Men and machinery of the department were being involved in it. The work would be completed within two or three weeks.

The official added that the bunds of the Koraiyar and the Ariyar had been strengthened. There was no issue as far as the Koraiyar was concerned. However, there had been indiscriminate encroachment along the Koraiyar. The average width of the river was about 100 feet. However, it had shrunk to about 35 feet downstream of Thayanur. Hence, a special focus would be on removing silt along the city stretch of the Ariyar.

He said that all problematic spots along the Ariyar had been identified. Steps would be taken to ensure free flow of water in the river during northeast monsoon. Precautionary steps would enable the water flows from the neighbouring Pudukottai district in the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti which join the Cauvery.