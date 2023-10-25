WRD launches drive to remove water hyacinth along Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi

October 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Water Resources Department (River Conservation Division) has launched a drive to remove water hyacinth, an invasive species, on the city stretch of Uyyakondan canal.

The canal, which has been subject to heavy urban pollution, runs for a distance of about 71 km from Pettavaithalai to Vazhavanthankottai and has an ayacut of 32,000 acres and feeds 36 tanks. Several open drains and sewage from houses are let directly into the canal on a seven-km stretch between Palakkarai and Ariyamangalam.

The canal carried about 700 cusecs of water until a few weeks ago from the third week of June after the opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation on June 12. However, the department could not sustain the release of water due to dwindling storage in the dam. It subsequently stopped the release of water in the canal too. Since then it is said that water hyacinth has grown thick and fast along the canal. It has proliferated in the entire city stretch of the canal from Kuzhumayi Amman Temple to Ariyamangalam.

A senior official of WRD told The Hindu that a proposal had been sent to the Government, seeking funds to remove the weeds and it was under consideration. However, considering the importance of keeping the canal neat and clean, the department had engaged earthmovers to remove the weeds. Nearly one km stretch of the canal near Anna Nagar link road had been cleared. The weeds had grown extensively along the canal near Palakkarai.

The drive had to be carried for six more km from Anna Nagar to Ariyamangalam. It was a tedious process. Workers had also been involved in pushing the weeds to a particular point from where the earthmovers would remove them. It had been decided to complete the task before the start of the monsoon. It would be completed within 10 days, the official added.

He said the water hyacinths would prevent oxygen to the native plants in the canal. It required sustained efforts to prevent its recurrence. The invasive species hardly grew on clean water. Pollution of the canal by domestic and hospital discharge at various points of the canal was the main reason for the growth of water hyacinth.

